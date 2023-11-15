Zendaya Fans Cringe Over 'Embarrassing' Resurfaced Video of Her Failed Attempt to Flirt With Now-Boyfriend Tom Holland
Zendaya’s most embarrassing moment?
Tom Holland and Zendaya didn't publicly confirm their romance until 2021, but in a resurfaced video, it's clear the two were crushing on each other for years!
Recently, a clip from a press junket with French media for Spider-Man: Homecoming started circulating, and supporters had a lot to say about the footage.
The video started with the now-lovers sitting side-by-side as the interviewer asked them a question. The Euphoria actress then leaned down to fix her pants before she caught Holland’s eye and appeared to hint at one of their inside jokes with a dance move.
Holland then copied the move, much to Zendaya's delight. She then did another more elaborate dance, but the Spiderman actor just looked over at her and laughed politely.
Later on, the 27-year-old showed off yet another move — which was even more noticeable than the first two — seemingly in hopes of getting Holland’s attention. However, he ignored her, saying to the interviewer, “Sorry, I didn’t hear the question.”
This mortifying footage left fans stunned, and despite the couple’s successful relationship, many noted that the incident would haunt them forever if they were Zendaya.
“I don’t even know how to express how physically devastated the second hand embarrassment has me feeling right now I need a min,” one person wrote, while a second said, “She just kept going omg I can’t stomach watching this.”
A third noted, “If I’m ever down this bad someone please spray me with a fire hose,” while a fourth joked, “It makes me feel comforted to know even Zendaya was once in the trenches [to be honest].”
People continued to blast Zendaya for the awkward incident, saying, “The way he didn’t look ... bye I would’ve ran out the room 😭,” and another penning, “This is so…Omg she stays up about this.”
While the famous pair has kept most of their relationship private, after the clip resurfaced, one user claimed they thought Zendaya was the first to pursue Hollard.
“I always wondered which one liked who first but this just answered my question,” they penned, while one person came to Zendaya’s defense, saying, “Y'all making fun of her but she got him in the end, I can't criticize a successful mission.”
As OK! previously reported, rumors swirled last year that Zendaya and Holland may have gotten engaged, however, the singer’s mom, Claire Stoermer, hinted the speculation was untrue.
On November 30, 2022, Stoermer took to her Instagram Story to share the dictionary's definition of the word "clickbait," seemingly addressing the claims.
"Clickbait typically refers to the practice of writing sensationalized or misleading headlines in order to attract clicks on a piece of content," the description stated. "It often relies on exaggerating claims or leaving out key information in order to encourage traffic. The term is generally used in a dismissive sense."
At the time of the ost, many outlets had stated Zendaya and Holland were "reportedly engaged."