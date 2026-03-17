COUPLES Zendaya Responds to Tom Holland Marriage Rumors With Spoof Wedding Video to 'Clear the Confusion': Watch Source: MEGA; Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Zendaya may have made fans even more confused while responding to rumors of her and fiancé Tom Holland tying the knot. Rebecca Friedman March 17 2026, Published 10:19 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @jimmykimmellive/instagram Zendaya appeared on the Tuesday, March 17, episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

The former Disney Channel star sarcastically reacted to the rumors on Monday, as late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, 57, stated, "I'm sure you know the internet has gone berserk with stories that you might actually be married to Tom." "Really? I haven’t seen any of that!" she sarcastically answered, as Kimmel informed her that crazed fans have even made "AI wedding photos" of Zendaya and Holland, who reportedly got engaged sometime between Christmas 2025 and New Year's.

Article continues below advertisement

Zendaya Reacts to 'AI Wedding Photos'

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Zendaya reacted to 'AI wedding photos' of her and Tom Holland.

Admitting "many people have been fooled by them," Zendaya quipped: "I was out and about in real life and people are like, 'Oh my god, your wedding photos are really gorgeous.' And I was like, 'Babe they’re AI. They're not real.'" Kimmel questioned, "Was anyone in your life fooled by them? And mad that they weren't invited?" Zendaya confirmed that, "Yes, many people," were tricked into thinking the pictures were the real deal.

Article continues below advertisement

Zendaya Cheekily 'Clears Confusion' About Tom Holland Wedding Rumors

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach claimed her and Tom Holland's wedding 'already happened.'

Poking fun at rumors, Zendaya teased fans with a video to "clear the confusion," playfully noting this was her "first time sharing it." Jokingly claiming the clip was from her and Holland's special day, Zendaya instead shared footage from her new wedding-themed movie, The Drama, which she stars in alongside Robert Pattinson. The video featured Zendaya in a white wedding dress as she posed with guests and Pattinson, however, Holland's face had instead been photoshopped onto the Twilight actor's body.

Article continues below advertisement

Zendaya Shares Spoof Wedding Video With Photoshopped Tom Holland

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Zendaya shared a video to 'clear confusion' about whether she got married.

Kimmel was skeptical, as he pointed out how the clip "somewhat closely resembles a scene in the film." "Yeah … but it was a beautiful day," Zendaya quipped. Kimmel continued, "It would seem as if somebody just crudely pasted Tom's head over Robert’s head," though Zendaya assured, "No … that was real footage."

Article continues below advertisement

'That Was Real. I Was There'

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Zendaya comedically shared a spoof wedding video pulled from her new movie 'The Drama.'