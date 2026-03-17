or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Zendaya
OK LogoCOUPLES

Zendaya Responds to Tom Holland Marriage Rumors With Spoof Wedding Video to 'Clear the Confusion': Watch

Composite photo of Zendaya and Tom Holland.
Source: MEGA; Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Zendaya may have made fans even more confused while responding to rumors of her and fiancé Tom Holland tying the knot.

Profile Image

March 17 2026, Published 10:19 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Did Zendaya and Tom Holland tie the knot? Well, fans still don't know for sure.

The famed actress fueled speculation while responding to marriage rumors during a guest appearance on the Monday, March 16, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! by cheekily sharing a spoof wedding video pulled from her new movie The Drama.

Zendaya and her fiancé, both 29, first sparked speculation they had said "I do" after the Euphoria star's longtime stylist Law Roach claimed their wedding had "already happened" in a red carpet interview at the 2026 Actor Awards on March 1.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @jimmykimmellive/instagram

Zendaya appeared on the Tuesday, March 17, episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

The former Disney Channel star sarcastically reacted to the rumors on Monday, as late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, 57, stated, "I'm sure you know the internet has gone berserk with stories that you might actually be married to Tom."

"Really? I haven’t seen any of that!" she sarcastically answered, as Kimmel informed her that crazed fans have even made "AI wedding photos" of Zendaya and Holland, who reportedly got engaged sometime between Christmas 2025 and New Year's.

Article continues below advertisement

Zendaya Reacts to 'AI Wedding Photos'

Image of Zendaya reacted to 'AI wedding photos' of her and Tom Holland.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Zendaya reacted to 'AI wedding photos' of her and Tom Holland.

Admitting "many people have been fooled by them," Zendaya quipped: "I was out and about in real life and people are like, 'Oh my god, your wedding photos are really gorgeous.' And I was like, 'Babe they’re AI. They're not real.'"

Kimmel questioned, "Was anyone in your life fooled by them? And mad that they weren't invited?"

Zendaya confirmed that, "Yes, many people," were tricked into thinking the pictures were the real deal.

Article continues below advertisement

Zendaya Cheekily 'Clears Confusion' About Tom Holland Wedding Rumors

MORE ON:
Zendaya

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach claimed her and Tom Holland's wedding 'already happened.'
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach claimed her and Tom Holland's wedding 'already happened.'

Poking fun at rumors, Zendaya teased fans with a video to "clear the confusion," playfully noting this was her "first time sharing it."

Jokingly claiming the clip was from her and Holland's special day, Zendaya instead shared footage from her new wedding-themed movie, The Drama, which she stars in alongside Robert Pattinson.

The video featured Zendaya in a white wedding dress as she posed with guests and Pattinson, however, Holland's face had instead been photoshopped onto the Twilight actor's body.

Article continues below advertisement

Zendaya Shares Spoof Wedding Video With Photoshopped Tom Holland

Image of Zendaya shared a video to 'clear confusion' about whether she got married.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Zendaya shared a video to 'clear confusion' about whether she got married.

Kimmel was skeptical, as he pointed out how the clip "somewhat closely resembles a scene in the film."

"Yeah … but it was a beautiful day," Zendaya quipped.

Kimmel continued, "It would seem as if somebody just crudely pasted Tom's head over Robert’s head," though Zendaya assured, "No … that was real footage."

Article continues below advertisement

'That Was Real. I Was There'

Image of Zendaya comedically shared a spoof wedding video pulled from her new movie 'The Drama.'
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Zendaya comedically shared a spoof wedding video pulled from her new movie 'The Drama.'

"So just to be clear, that was not AI?" the comedian questioned, as Zendaya promised, "No, that was real. I was there."

While Zendaya hasn't officially confirmed whether she and Holland tied the knot, she fueled rumors by sporting what was seemingly a gold wedding band alongside her stunning engagement ring just one day before making a surprise appearance at the 2026 Oscars on Sunday, March 15.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.