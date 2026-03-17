Zendaya Responds to Tom Holland Marriage Rumors With Spoof Wedding Video to 'Clear the Confusion': Watch
March 17 2026, Published 10:19 a.m. ET
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland tie the knot? Well, fans still don't know for sure.
The famed actress fueled speculation while responding to marriage rumors during a guest appearance on the Monday, March 16, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! by cheekily sharing a spoof wedding video pulled from her new movie The Drama.
Zendaya and her fiancé, both 29, first sparked speculation they had said "I do" after the Euphoria star's longtime stylist Law Roach claimed their wedding had "already happened" in a red carpet interview at the 2026 Actor Awards on March 1.
The former Disney Channel star sarcastically reacted to the rumors on Monday, as late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, 57, stated, "I'm sure you know the internet has gone berserk with stories that you might actually be married to Tom."
"Really? I haven’t seen any of that!" she sarcastically answered, as Kimmel informed her that crazed fans have even made "AI wedding photos" of Zendaya and Holland, who reportedly got engaged sometime between Christmas 2025 and New Year's.
Zendaya Reacts to 'AI Wedding Photos'
Admitting "many people have been fooled by them," Zendaya quipped: "I was out and about in real life and people are like, 'Oh my god, your wedding photos are really gorgeous.' And I was like, 'Babe they’re AI. They're not real.'"
Kimmel questioned, "Was anyone in your life fooled by them? And mad that they weren't invited?"
Zendaya confirmed that, "Yes, many people," were tricked into thinking the pictures were the real deal.
Zendaya Cheekily 'Clears Confusion' About Tom Holland Wedding Rumors
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Poking fun at rumors, Zendaya teased fans with a video to "clear the confusion," playfully noting this was her "first time sharing it."
Jokingly claiming the clip was from her and Holland's special day, Zendaya instead shared footage from her new wedding-themed movie, The Drama, which she stars in alongside Robert Pattinson.
The video featured Zendaya in a white wedding dress as she posed with guests and Pattinson, however, Holland's face had instead been photoshopped onto the Twilight actor's body.
Zendaya Shares Spoof Wedding Video With Photoshopped Tom Holland
Kimmel was skeptical, as he pointed out how the clip "somewhat closely resembles a scene in the film."
"Yeah … but it was a beautiful day," Zendaya quipped.
Kimmel continued, "It would seem as if somebody just crudely pasted Tom's head over Robert’s head," though Zendaya assured, "No … that was real footage."
'That Was Real. I Was There'
"So just to be clear, that was not AI?" the comedian questioned, as Zendaya promised, "No, that was real. I was there."
While Zendaya hasn't officially confirmed whether she and Holland tied the knot, she fueled rumors by sporting what was seemingly a gold wedding band alongside her stunning engagement ring just one day before making a surprise appearance at the 2026 Oscars on Sunday, March 15.