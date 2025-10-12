Taylor Swift and Zoë Kravitz's Friendship Through the Years: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift and Zoë Kravitz's connection began when they were spotted dining with Swift's famous squad in New York City. Reflecting on young friendships in a 2019 essay for Elle, Swift noted, "Something about 'we're in our young 20s!' hurls people together into groups that can feel like your chosen family… You may leave behind friendships along the way, but you'll always keep the memories."

Despite the ebb and flow of some of Swift's relationships, her bond with Kravitz has stood the test of time. From cozy nights together to enjoying Swift's thrilling performances, their friendship radiates joy and commitment. During an August 2024 appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Kravitz shared, "What is weirder to me, actually, is that after she performs for however many thousands of people, she just comes over after and we, like, drink some wine, eat a burger, and hang out. You would just never know that she'd just performed at Wembley [Stadium]." Scroll through the photos below to see their friendship timeline.

2016

Source: MEGA

Swift and Kravitz enjoyed dinner in New York City alongside Swift's girl squad, which included Dakota Johnson and Cara Delevingne.

2020

Source: MEGA

While Kravitz filmed The Batman in London, she and Swift quarantined together during the pandemic. NYT Magazine editor Jake Silverstein praised Swift's involvement, saying, "Zoë was being very strict about it anyway because she's shooting a movie… Taylor Swift was in her pod and willing to assist." Kravitz told GQ, "She was my pod… I could see and that would make me home-cooked meals and dinner on my birthday."

March 2022

Source: MEGA

After the premiere of The Batman, Swift publicly celebrated Kravitz's performance on her Instagram Story, declaring, "@zoeIsabellaKravitz IS THE CATWOMAN OF DREAMS. The Batman was PHENOMENAL!!!"

October 2022

Source: MEGA

As excitement built for Swift's 10th studio album, Midnights, it was revealed that Kravitz contributed by cowriting and providing background vocals on the opening track, "Lavender Haze" and also cowrote the track "Karma." Kravitz shared with Elle, "Music is really scary for me because it feels more personal. It feels like my diary."

March 2023

Source: MEGA

Swift celebrated Kravitz's father, Lenny, backstage at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. In an Instagram post, Lenny referred to the singer as "family" after presenting her with the Innovator Award.

August 2023

Source: MEGA

Taylor and the actress were spotted at the rehearsal dinner of Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley. That month, Zoë's then-fiancé, Channing Tatum, took his daughter, Everly, to see Taylor's Eras Tour, sporting a handmade T-shirt that read, "It's Me, Hi, I'm the Daddy, It's Me," inspired by lyrics from the performer's song "Anti-Hero."

July 2024

Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Channing praised Taylor's cooking skills on The Tonight Show, saying, "She'll make you dinner and whip it up no problem… Like homemade Pop-Tarts. I'm like, 'Did you just make these? How are these warm?'"

August 2024

Source: MEGA

Zoë and Channing attended Taylor's Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium, dancing to "Shake It Off." Reflecting on the experience, Zoë commented, "I'm not surprised because Taylor is scary talented at everything she does." Taylor reciprocated the love, urging fans to check out Channing's performance in Blink Twice, Zoë's directorial debut, by calling it "incredible," expressing her excitement for everyone to discover the film.

August 2025