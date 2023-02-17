Katy Perry Teases Toned Tummy In Sexy Sequin Thirst Trap After Orlando Bloom Airs Out Couple's Dirty Laundry
Katy Perry was certainly feeling herself in her eye-popping sequin ensemble with zebra print accents for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
The American Idol judge teased her look of the night, consisting of a silver sequin crop top that she paired with a zebra print mini skirt and matching jacket, on Instagram on Thursday, February 16.
While holding her jacket in one hand, Perry casually lowered her mini skirt to showcase her toned tummy in her first upload, captioning the carousel: "story time with Uncle @lionelrichie on @jimmykimmellive tonight okaaaay tune in tonight cause we’re always unhinged 🤸🏻♀️ PS watch @americanidol on Sunday!"
Perry switched up her poses for her second and third snaps, all of which were taken in front of a gold back drop.
The "Dark Horse" songstress and fellow judge Lionel Richie joined Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show to talk about the upcoming season of their hit singing competition series, set to premiere Sunday, February 19.
"It’s so unscripted it’s unhinged," Perry spilled of what viewers at home can expect, noting the newest contestants "really represent the fabric of America" and come together in a "unified" way as they experience the show together.
- Orlando Bloom Admits There Are 'Really, Really, Challenging' Moments In Katy Perry Marriage: 'We Definitely Battle With Our Emotions'
- Katy Perry Insists Fiancé Orlando Bloom's Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr Is 'Like A Sister' As She Honors Her At Gala: Photos
- Katy Perry Dons Sexy Cowboy Outfit — But Fails To Get A Reaction From Fiancé Orlando Bloom
Perry's talk show appearance came on the heels of her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, airing out the couple's dirty laundry in a new interview, during which he admitted of their relationship: "Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie."
Noting that there's "never a dull moment" with his "baby mama and life partner" — as the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Daisy Dove, in August 2020 — the actor admitted they are cut from two entirely different cloths.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"We're in two very different pools," Bloom pointed out: "Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands."
And while they "definitely battle" with their "emotions and creativity," Bloom emphasized that he and Perry are "aware of how blessed" they are to have connected in the way that they have.
Hollywood Life reported on Perry teasing the upcoming American Idol season.