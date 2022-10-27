Former 'Zoey 101' Star Alexa Nikolas Claims Britney & Jamie Lynn Spears Locked Her In A Room & Threatened To 'End' Her Career

After entering the room, Alexa alleged that Jamie Lynn ran to the back of the room while Britney locked the door before launching into a screaming rant directed at her. "I remember sitting down and Britney started yelling at me and telling me that I was not going to work again," the former child star revealed.

"I remember just seeing the pop idol of my childhood yelling at me and telling me I wasn't going to have a career again," Alexa explained, adding that the Sweet Magnolias star told the "Toxic" singer that she was being bullied by the Chicago native.