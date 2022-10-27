Former 'Zoey 101' Star Alexa Nikolas Claims Britney & Jamie Lynn Spears Locked Her In A Room & Threatened To 'End' Her Career
Former Zoey 101 star Alexa Nikolas is revealing the alleged bullying that took place on set, which involved Jamie Lynn Spears and her older sister, Britney Spears. During a Wednesday, October 26, appearance on the "Real Pod podcast" with Victoria Garrick, the actress opened up about a terrifying incident where the pop princess allegedly locked Alexa in a room and told her that her career was over.
The Walking Dead star explained how a talent coordinator, who she claimed was close with the Spears family, led her to the hair and makeup trailer, but then diverted the original plan and told her, "Oh wait before we go, Britney and Jamie want to talk to you in Jamie's trailer."
After entering the room, Alexa alleged that Jamie Lynn ran to the back of the room while Britney locked the door before launching into a screaming rant directed at her. "I remember sitting down and Britney started yelling at me and telling me that I was not going to work again," the former child star revealed.
"I remember just seeing the pop idol of my childhood yelling at me and telling me I wasn't going to have a career again," Alexa explained, adding that the Sweet Magnolias star told the "Toxic" singer that she was being bullied by the Chicago native.
"What Jamie did was basically told her [Britney] something that was totally false," Alexa continued, explaining that after she got herself out of the room, she went outside the trailer and vomited. "I ended up facing the repercussions of that falsehood."
As OK! previously reported, after the release of Jamie Lynn's book, Things I Should Have Said, Alexa slammed the memoir on Instagram writing, "@jamielynnspears forget all your crocodile tears and unfollow me. Ooh-ooh-ooh."
The television actress also went on to allege that Jamie Lynn contacted her to apologize but also "tried to use me in her Zoey 101 music video to make herself look better after I finally came out about what happened to me while on set/being left out once again during the reunion reboot ploy."