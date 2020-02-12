trending in BABIES
Ayesha Curry took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 12 to share an adorable video of son Canon saying “I love you guys” unprompted. The little boy was eating a banana and watching television in his pajamas when he blurted out the sweet sentiment.
He luhhhhh matching my swag (***these are our babies signs we have for them) . Each has a deeper meaning and representation to us. Canon will always be our young wolf. Ryan our butterfly (this one makes me cry with joy just thinking about it) and Riley our horse (free spirited , which we turned into a unicorn because she’s our magical first born). Thank you again to @winterstone !!!
A little 📷 fun while we wait for the braids to dry.
Tagged:
- ayesha curry
