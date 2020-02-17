trending in NEWS
Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown has given up on the hopes of finding love on the exclusive dating app Raya and is turning to Christian Mingle instead. The reality star explained in a candid Instagram Story on Sunday, February 16 that she has been on the waiting list for Raya “for months now” and she’s over it.
take back home girl. 👫 Who’s hometown are you most excited about? #thebachelorette
a few February favorites. 🌹🐻🍷(and #rolltideforever🅰️🐘❤️ )
I think it’s safe to say I had the best time back with my @dancingabc people. Never in a zillion years would I think I would perform at a sold out show at Radio City Music Hall—like, what?!?! It was a blast! I am so very thankful to everyone who came out to the show to cheer us all on—and to all of you who continue to cheer me on in all the fun adventures life has had in store—THANK YOU!!
