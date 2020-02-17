trending in NEWS

Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown has given up on the hopes of finding love on the exclusive dating app Raya and is turning to Christian Mingle instead. The reality star explained in a candid Instagram Story on Sunday, February 16 that she has been on the waiting list for Raya “for months now” and she’s over it.

 

