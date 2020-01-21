trending in NEWS

Bachelorette star Hannah Brown revealed she’s currently single during an Instagram Live Q & A with fans. The Alabama native caused quite the stir when she reunited with third runner up Peter Weber on his season of The Bachelor and declared she still had feelings for him. However, they parted ways for good and she’s back on the market.

