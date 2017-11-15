Werk, Girl
Britney Spears Shows Off Her Amazing Toned & Tanned Body!
She rocks her impressive physique in nothing but a sports bra and shorts.
Britney Spears has been having one heck of a 2017. Her Piece of Me show just won multiple honors at the Best of Las Vegas 2017 Awards, her famous friend Jennifer Lopez just gifted her with some amazing shoes, and she’s been in a whirlwind romance with her hot new boyfriend Sam Asghari. Through all of this, the “Toxic” singer has been able to keep her body in tip-top shape, which she showed off in her most recent Instagram pic!
