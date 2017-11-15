NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Werk, Girl

Britney Spears Shows Off Her Amazing Toned & Tanned Body!

November 15, 2017 11:57AM

She rocks her impressive physique in nothing but a sports bra and shorts.

Britney Spears has been having one heck of a 2017. Her Piece of Me show just won multiple honors at the Best of Las Vegas 2017 Awards, her famous friend Jennifer Lopez just gifted her with some amazing shoes, and she’s been in a whirlwind romance with her hot new boyfriend Sam Asghari. Through all of this, the “Toxic” singer has been able to keep her body in tip-top shape, which she showed off in her most recent Instagram pic! 

Britney Spears Shows Off Her Amazing Toned & Tanned Body!

Back to intro
1/8
Wearing nothing but a sports bra and short shorts, Britney shared the photo with her 17.8 million fans. It really shows off her incredibly toned and tanned body!
This isn’t the first time in recent months where Britney has shown off her phenomenal goods. She rocked a white bikini top and dark blue bottoms. She looked glowing and in amazing shape!
Is this the result of her hectic residency show, or is her boyfriend Sam helping out as well? They seem on cloud nine with each other as they posted a major PDA video last month.
Brit Brit's also putting her celebrity to good use. She attended the grand opening of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation’s Britney Spears Campus, where she raised $1 million dollars through donations from her Planet Hollywood show to make the whole thing happen! 
“I’m just really excited to be standing here for our new NCCF campus,” she said before the ceremonial ribbon cutting. “We started fundraising in 2014 and we’ve raised $1 million to build this amazing facility to support the kids and the families everywhere. I’m so thankful to everyone for their generosity in making this a reality and making this happen.”
She also Instagrammed a photo of her with a mysterious older man, captioning the pic with "Secret project." What do you have in store for all of us, Brit?
If 2017 is this good for her, it looks like 2018 will be that much better!
What are your thoughts on Britney’s sickening bod? Sound off in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

ONE YEAR AGO, TODAY
Hair Today Gone Tomorrow! Click Through To See The Most Famous Celebs Going Bald!