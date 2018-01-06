Serena, Pippa, & More! Here Are The Top Celebrity Weddings Of 2017

Bachelorette star Ali Fedotowsky finally wed her longtime boyfriend Kevin Manno on March 3, less than a year after she gave birth to the couple’s first child, Molly. Fellow Bachelor nation alums Britt Nilsson & Whitney Bischoff said “I do” this year, too!

Amanda Seyfried managed to pull off a secret ceremony with her fiancé Thomas Sadoski just days before they welcomed their daughter. Thomas let the news slip during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

All the world kept an eye out for pics as Pippa Middleton said “I do” to James Matthews in Berkshire, England, in May, especially since Prince Harry brought along now-fiancée Meghan Markle as his guest!

Counting On star Joy-Anna Duggar married Austin Forsythe in May just three months after getting engaged. The couple is already expecting their first child!

Miranda Kerr made for a beautiful bride when she wed Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel. Despite the guest list only including 40-50 guests, Miranda reportedly spared no expense for the big day.

Kenya Moore surprised Real Housewives of Atlanta fans everywhere when she revealed she secretly wed mystery man Marc Daly in St. Lucia over the summer.

Bachelor in Paradise stars Carly Waddell and Evan Bass finally got their happy ending when they wed in Mexico in front of fellow BIP stars. They found out they were pregnant on their honeymoon!

Dancing with the Stars host Erin Andrews wed boyfriend Jarret Stoll in a gorgeous ceremony overlooking a hilltop in Big Sky, Montana.

Tara Lipinski embraced a Southern theme for her June wedding to Todd Kapostasy, which took place at Middleton Plantation in Charleston, SC.

Julianne Hough returned to her Western roots when she wed hockey player Brooks Laich in an elegant outdoor ceremony in Idaho. Her fellow DWTS co-stars Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy tied the knot this year, too!

In November, Jordin Sparks revealed two bombshells: she was pregnant and had secretly wed her boyfriend Dana Isaiah in mid-July!

UFC fighters Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne skipped one of the biggest fights of the year (Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather) to instead get married in Hawaii!

Little People, Big World stars Amy and Matt Roloff’s only daughter Molly wed boyfriend Joel Silvius on their family farm in Oregon on August 5.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell secretly got hitched on Sept. 8, a month earlier than expected. The couple andsecretly got hitched on Sept. 8, a month earlier than expected. The couple revealed they were pregnant earlier this month , making some fans wonder if the duo had a shotgun wedding!

After 12 years together — and convincing everyone they’d already said “I do” years ago — Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet finally wed for real in front of family and friends in October.

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir had the wedding of the century. It cost $1.7 million and was broadcast live on BET.

Just days after her fiancé Justin Verlander helped his team the Houston Astros win the World Series, Kate Upton wed the MLB pitcher in a lavish ceremony in Tuscany, Italy.

15 months after his wife Michelle McNamara died suddenly in her sleep, Patton Oswalt found love again with actress Meredith Salenger, whom he married on Nov. 4.

Serena Williams threw one of the most lavish weddings of the year! The Beauty and the Beast-themed New Orleans nuptials were attended by Kim Kardashian, Anna Wintour, and Beyoncé, to name a few.