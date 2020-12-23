Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus’ ex, Devoin Austin, is putting MTV on blast, alleging they aired a fake text message conversation between him and his baby mama.

Austin — who shares nine-year-old daughter Nova with DeJesus — took to his Instagram to claim the network has “gone too far” by sharing texts he says he never sent.

On the latest episode of Teen Mom 2, DeJesus argued with Austin over text about picking their daughter up from school. In the messages, he allegedly says, “Are you stupid. Have you been in those car lines?”

“What? All I’m saying is for you to be on time because late bothers Nova,” DeJesus replied. “At least I pick her up. I may not be on time but I’m there,” Austin wrote back. After a little back and forth, Austin gets heated and allegedly texts: “F**k you if you don’t like how I do it then you can pick her up.”

During the scene, an MTV producer is shown sitting with DeJesus and says, “If she’s [Nova] saying he’s late, it’s not like car line late.” The Teen Mom alum agrees with the producer, telling them: “I’m trying to express to him his daughter’s concerns and this is what I get. What the f**k are you doing?”

After the episode aired, Austin took his Instagram Stories and claimed that that conversation between him and his ex didn’t happen. “MTV I wanna know why I just watched myself have a conversation with Briana via text message that I never had????” he questioned.

“Y’all literally making s**t up now??? Ya got me majorly fu**ked up. I have every conversation word for word me and Briana have had from October last year… Ya really going too far now.”

In a separate post, Austin tries to prove his point, saying, “Why is Briana on national television texting me that ‘today is early day blah blah blah’ at 3:04 p.m. in Florida? Anyone who went to school here knows early day you are out of school at 1:50 p.m. So… make it make sense.”

Austin ends his rant by declaring: “I’m a young man who doesn’t delete s**t. So why can’t I type those words in my iMessage app and that text pop up???”

An eagle-eyed fan spotted an interesting little change while watching the show and sent it to Austin, noticing that the contact name in her phone was different from earlier in the episode — showing that the reality TV star‘s accusations could be correct.

DeJesus’s ex quit the hit MTV series last month and said he would only return to the show if he gets a big pay raise.