Find Out Why These Celebs Did NOT Wear Black To The Golden Globes
‘We were fighting a long time for the freedom to wear what we want…’
From Meryl Streep to Mariah Carey to Chris Hemsworth, the biggest names in Hollywood opted against the usual award show red carpet and instead wore all black to Sunday night’s 75th Golden Globes. Both women and men chose to wear black in solidarity with the Time’s Up movement, which fights against gender inequality, sexual harassment, and sexual assault in the workplace. However, not all celebs were on board for the red carpet blackout, as it was business as usual for Blanca Blanco, Barbara Meier, and Meher Tatna who went against the all-black gown memo.
