Kisses, Hugs, Etc.
2017's Cutest Couple Moments: Meghan & Harry, Miley & Liam & More!
Click-through to see our fave lovebirds showcasing their affection for each other.
2017 was definitely a year that showcased a ton of our favorite celebrity couples in love, and the PDA was rampant from January all the way to now! From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, these lovebirds definitely gave us so many “awe” moments with one another.
1 of 21
2 of 21
3 of 21
6 of 21
7 of 21
9 of 21
10 of 21
11 of 21
12 of 21
13 of 21
14 of 21
16 of 21
17 of 21
18 of 21
19 of 21
20 of 21
21 of 21
1/21
Sound off in the comments below!