2017's Cutest Couple Moments: Meghan & Harry, Miley & Liam & More!

January 1, 2018 9:49AM

Click-through to see our fave lovebirds showcasing their affection for each other.

2017 was definitely a year that showcased a ton of our favorite celebrity couples in love, and the PDA was rampant from January all the way to now!  From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, these lovebirds definitely gave us so many “awe” moments with one another.

One of the most talked about new couples of the year of course is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who made worldwide news when their engagement was announced late last month.  They newly betrothed couple have been seen all over one another, holding hands and looking positively beaming as their wedding date nears (May 19th, 2018).
Even Kate Middleton and Prince William are getting in on the lovefest, as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were seen in a rare PDA moment last week where she touched his knee during a television interview.  Even though people are saying she's trying to keep up with Meghan and Harry in the "outwards affection" category, it's something that was still nice to see.
Reunited lovebirds Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber made a ton of waves after she got back together with him post her breakup from The Weeknd.  Although their reunion has caused issues on her side of the family as of recently, they still have had some pretty cute moments with one another like doing a fun bike ride together back in November. 
Britney Spears has been getting hot and heavy with her personal trainer boyfriend Sam Asghari all over social media, however the video that he created for her birthday and the holidays gets the cake for being just plain old cute.
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been dating for quite some time now, yet they have kept their relationship pretty hidden for the duration of it.  That changed at Z100's Jingle Ball in December, where they were seen packing on the PDA with one another during Liam Payne's set.
On again-off again couple Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth were definitely on this past year, as they were spotted out and about together throughout the year and he even made a cameo appearance on an episode of Saturday Night Live with her.  Back in October, they spent some time on the water with one another on Tybee Island, the same place where they met almost a decade ago when they filmed their movie The Last Song.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been one of the hottest new couples this year, as they've been spotted at everything from major events like The Met Gala to more simple outings like this one, where they took their blended family (her twins Max and Emme and his daughters Natasha and Ella) for a trip to the ice cream shop.
Jordin Sparks surprised her millions of fans when she revealed that she married her model hubby Dana Isaiah this past July!  Not only that, but they are expecting their first child sometime next year!  This pic of Dana holding her pregnant belly while looking simply in love with Jordin gets some major couple's goals points indeed!
Also expecting is Tia Mowry-Hardrict and her husband Cory Hardrict, who is expecting baby number two in 2018!  The two of them looked super cute and adorable on their date night, where the former Sister Sister actress proves that you can still go out and have a blast while preggers.
Beyonce and Jay-Z had quite the busy 2017, as she gave birth to their twins Sir and Rumi back in June.  They made their first red carpet appearance a couple of months later, where he held on tight to her hand as they both glamorously left Cipriani's in New York City after Rihanna's Diamond Ball.
Heidi & Spencer Pratt just made their relationship that much cuter with the birth of their first ever child Gunner back in October!
Speaking of babies, cutie couple Chrissy Teigen & John Legend revealed some big news recently that they are expecting baby number two in 2018!  They have so many adorable moments as a couple, however this precious photo of the two of them celebrating her mother Vilaiuck’s birthday is just too much to handle. 
Although they have gone through their fare share of drama over the past year, new couple Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus looked the epitome of couple's goals when they tool a stroll in New York City last month.
Kourtney Kardashian has been having a blast with her new boyfriend Younes Bendjima, both in the states and all over the world it seems.  The cuties had a blast doing some fun jetskiing back in May in his home country of France.
After months of speculation, Khloe Kardashian finally revealed on her Instagram that she is expecting her first baby with her NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson.  Although you can't see their faces, you can totally feel the love they have for one another as he beautifully holds onto her pregnant belly.  "Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do!" she captioned the pic.  Awe!
Hilary Duff definitely had a major love rebound this year, after dealing with her ex-husband Mike Comrie’s issues for quite some time.  She found happiness with her new man Matthew Koma, who are already so close that he’s actually joining her and her son Luca on some fun shopping trips! 
If you look up the word gorgeous, you may find Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre pictured next to it!  They made their red carpet debut back in September, and have been inseparable ever since, even meeting recently with The Royal Family! 
Could Stranger Things stars Natalia Dyer & Charlie Heaton be any cuter? After a year of speculation that they were dating, they finally made their first red carpet appearance together this month and looked completely smitten with one another. 
Mariah Carey definitely rebounded from her broken engagement to James Packer with her new beau, dancer Bryan Tanaka, who have been seen out and about with one another over the past couple of months.  Each time, he looks completely smitten with her, like this photo of the two of them together while performing at the 02 Arena in London.
Sarah Hyland (an admittedly huge fan of The Bachelor) found love late in 2017 with The Bachelorette's Wells Adams.  The couple became "Instagram" official back in early November, and have been sporting some major PDA ever since.
