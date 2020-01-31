trending in NEWS
- Jennifer Lopez Faces Backlash Over ‘Bronx Girl Magic’ Shirt & Hashtag
- Selena Quintanilla's Killer Yolanda Saldivar Profiled In 'Real Story of … Selena'
- Singer Kelis Alleges That Pharrell Williams ‘Tricked’ Her Out Of Money
- Jessica Simpson Says She Once Kissed Justin Timberlake & He Told Ryan Gosling
- JFK Jr. 'Went Sour' on Media After He Courted Their Attention for Years
Diddy was like a little kid on Christmas as he opened the Ivy Park X Adidas box Beyoncé Knowles sent to his house, but his excitement was quickly dampened when he realized the songstress had intended the package to be for his twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie James.
View this post on Instagram
Omg what’s in theee boxxxxx Thank you @beyonce @weareivypark 🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽
A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on
View this post on Instagram
I pray something good happens to you 🙏🏼
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
Sound off in the comments below!