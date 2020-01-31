trending in NEWS

Diddy was like a little kid on Christmas as he opened the Ivy Park X Adidas box Beyoncé Knowles sent to his house, but his excitement was quickly dampened when he realized the songstress had intended the package to be for his twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie James.

