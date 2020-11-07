Model Emily Ratajkowski stunned everyone when she flaunted her baby bump while completely naked — one day after she announced she was expecting baby No. 1 with her husband, Sebastian Bear McClard.

The Gone Girl star penned an op-ed for Vogue, where she explained that she won’t reveal their child’s sex because she wants to respect their gender expression. “When my husband and I tell friends that I’m pregnant, their first question after ‘Congratulations’ is almost always ‘Do you know what you want?’ We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then.”

The Sports Illustrated model burst onto the scene in 2013, appearing in two music videos — Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” and Maroon 5’s “Love Somebody.”

She made her professional runway debut for Marc Jacobs at New York Fashion Week in 2015 and has since walked in Paris Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week. The 29-year-old has been the face of iconic brands such as DKNY, The Frye Company and Paco Rabanne.

As a self-identified feminist, Ratajkowski has received both praise and criticism for her views on sexual expression. All of the hate though has not stopped the iCarly alum from flaunting her fit physique.

