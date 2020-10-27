Strut your stuff! Emily Ratajkowski showed off her baby bump completely nude — just one day after she announced she was expecting baby No. 1 with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

“20 weeks 🤍 getting to know my new body,” she captioned a selfie of herself covering her breasts while flaunting her growing stomach.

Of course, celebrities couldn’t help but comment on the stunning snap. Irina Shayk left two crown emojis and two heart emojis, while Joyce Bonelli wrote, “OMG.”

PREGNANT IN A PANDEMIC! CHECK OUT THE CUTEST QUARANTINE BABY BUMPS

Fans also went nuts over the reveal. One person wrote, “Unreal,” while another echoed, “Modeling from the top of your head to the toes!!! Yessssss.”

On Monday, October 26, the 29-year-old told Vogue she had a bun in the oven, but she would not be telling people the baby’s sex.

“When my husband and I tell friends that I’m pregnant, their first question after ‘Congratulations’ is almost always ‘Do you know what you want?’ We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then,” she explained.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI STUNS AT THE WRAP’S POWER WOMAN BREAKFAST IN NYC

“Everyone laughs at this. There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with the truth that we ultimately have no idea who — rather than what — is growing inside my belly,” she continued. “Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are? This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled.”

The model admitted she “understand[s] the desire to know the gender of our fetus; it feels like the first real opportunity to glimpse who they might be.”

However, she “want[s] to be a parent who allows my child to show themself to me,” she said. “And yet I realize that while I may hope my child can determine their own place in the world, they will, no matter what, be faced with the undeniable constraints and constructions of gender before they can speak or, hell, even be born””

The actress — who has been married to McClard since 2018 — is just happy that she will be a mama in a few short months. “Instead of feeling afraid, I feel a new sense of peace. I’m already learning from this person inside my body. I’m full of wonder,” she gushed.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI SHOWS OFF HER HARD EARNED ABS WHILE SHOPPING IN AUSTRALIA

After the news broke, Ratajkowski took to Instagram to reveal she is “grateful and growing.”

The Gone Girl alum was spotted out and about in New York City on October 26, where she debuted her baby bump in a peekaboo black dress.

We have a feeling this won’t be the last time Ratajkowski will be baring it all on the ‘gram!