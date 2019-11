Felicity Huffman was released from prison on October 25 after serving time for her involvement in the college admissions scandal, according to NBC News. The Desperate Housewives star began her 14-day sentence on October 15 at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California. She was released early as normal policy for inmates who are set to be released on weekends, according to a prison official, and was slated for release on October 27.