Not-so amicable exes? Armie Hammer filed for joint custody of his two children, Harper Grace, 5, and Ford Douglas Armand, 3 — just three months after the actor split from his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers.

Additionally, The Social Network star wants Chambers, 38, to come back to the United States so that he can arrange a custody schedule for their two kids. The mom of two is currently in the Cayman Islands with their tots, which is where they fled when the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. earlier this year.

“As the coronavirus pandemic worsened in the United States, Elizabeth and Armie elected to stay with their children temporarily in the Cayman Islands where the pandemic appeared to be under greater control,” the 34-year-old’s lawyers said in documents, according to The Blast. “Armie returned to Los Angeles this past July, with a promise from Elizabeth that she and the children would follow shortly thereafter. To date, however, Elizabeth and the children remain in the Cayman Islands, and Armie has not seen the children in several months now.”

Per the filing, Hammer said, “When I asked Elizabeth when she was coming home, however, she first told me that the airports were closed. Then I was informed through her attorneys that flights were merely limited but that she and our children would be back in Los Angeles on the first flight in October.“

He continued, “It is now several weeks into October, and they have not returned.”

In July, the former flames released a statement about their relationship on social media. “Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” they wrote. “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.”

The businesswoman filed for divorce that same month, seeking primary physical custody and joint legal custody of their two kids.

In September, the handsome hunk got candid about how he has been coping with the separation, calling it a “seriously seismic event.”

“I don’t think you’ll find anyone in the world who would ever say what I’m going through is an easy thing to go through,” he told British GQ. “It’s not about whether it was your idea or not, or whether you think it’s the right idea or you don’t.”

At the time, Hammer made it clear that his focus was on his kiddos during this difficult time.

“Elizabeth and I are two adults making this decision and the priority is how do we do it in a way that affects our children the least? Or, at least, how do we help get them through this in a way that mitigates as much consternation or fear or damage on their part,” he said.

Following the split, the Call Me by Your Name alum has been spotted with several women, including Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, Rumer Willis and Courtney Vucekovich.

However, Rumer’s father, Bruce Willis, is not too happy about his daughter’s new fling. “Bruce doesn’t want his little girl to get hurt,” an insider exclusively told OK!. “He’s very protective of all his daughters, but Rumer is his firstborn, and he thinks she should know better.”