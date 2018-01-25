Problems Ahead
Everything OK? Jennifer Lopez Hints At Tough Times As She Says ‘Let Go And Let God'
She also received a bouquet of flowers from her beau Alex Rodriguez, AKA ‘Macho 13.'
What’s wrong, Jennifer Lopez? The “Play” singer posted a photo early Thursday morning where she hinted that tough times are ahead, using the phrase “let go and let god”. Are there issues with her and beau Alex Rodriguez, or is there something else going on? Click-through for all the details.
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!