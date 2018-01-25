NEWS
Problems Ahead

Everything OK? Jennifer Lopez Hints At Tough Times As She Says ‘Let Go And Let God'

January 25, 2018 9:54AM

She also received a bouquet of flowers from her beau Alex Rodriguez, AKA 'Macho 13.'

What’s wrong, Jennifer Lopez?  The “Play” singer posted a photo early Thursday morning where she hinted that tough times are ahead, using the phrase “let go and let god”.  Are there issues with her and beau Alex Rodriguez, or is there something else going on?  Click-through for all the details.  

Life seems to be good for J. Lo lately, as she’s booked not one but two gigs on Will & Grace and also dropped several hints that she’s doing a collaboration with rapper Cardi B in the near future.  
Even things with A. Rod seem to be going well, as the couple were spotted out at a Lakers game a couple of weeks back with all four of their children (his twins, her son and daughter) and looking happy as can be.  So what’s with the sudden change?
 J. Lo posted a cryptic message on her Instagram account Thursday morning, which shows her propped up in a bed of sorts and looking very concerned.  
"Its all in God’s hands always...Good Night everyone...#letgoandletgod#readyforagoodsleep#sleeplikeababytonight #faith”, she captioned the photo.  What is she referring to, though?
It looks as if all is well though with her and Alex, as he sent her a beautiful bouquet of roses with a card that read “Thinking of you. Missing you.  Love you. Besos xxx Macho 13.”  13 was the number that Alex wore during his time with the New York Yankees.  If things are good with J. Lo and A. Rod, what could she be referencing then?
