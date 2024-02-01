Alex Rodriguez Says Travis Kelce 'Has Done an Incredible Job' Focusing on Football Amid Taylor Swift Romance: 'He's Killing It'
Alex Rodriguez gave Travis Kelce an A+ when it comes to balancing his career in the NFL and his relationship with Taylor Swift.
Speaking with NBC's Sara Gore during the Tuesday, January 30, episode of New York Live, the former New York Yankees legend spoke on experience about what it's like preparing for a championship ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11.
"Kelce has done an incredible job of keeping the main thing main thing…and he’s killing it," Rodriguez declared of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end — whose romance with Swift seems to annoy football fans, as it has become a major talking point among the worlds of sports and pop culture alike.
The two-time Super Bowl champion recently addressed criticism he's received from hostile football fans, who claim Swift is a distraction to the sport — though the athlete has proven otherwise as he prepares to play for his third ring.
"You know, it's been a crazy, crazy ride that I could have never anticipated. But I'm having fun with it. The majority of the world is having fun with it, outside all the cranky NFL fans that just don't want to see the Chiefs win," Kelce stated during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, January 31.
Elsewhere in his interview, Kelce provided details about the timeline of his and Swift's love story — which the couple didn't make public until her first appearance at one of his NFL games in September 2023.
"We had known each other for close to a month up to that point," he revealed. "It wasn't just an out-of-the-blue, 'Hey, come to the game.'"
Kelce continued to gush over his girlfriend: "I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It's been nothing but a wonderful year, man."
Swift similarly shed light on her and Kelce's relationship timeline in her cover story for TIME's 2023 Person of the Year.
"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as h---," the "All Too Well" hitmaker expressed in reference to Kelce shooting his shot with Swift during a July 2023 episode of his "New Heights" podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.
"We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date," she quipped.