Alex Rodriguez Says Travis Kelce 'Has Done an Incredible Job' Focusing on Football Amid Taylor Swift Romance: 'He's Killing It'

Swift similarly shed light on her and Kelce's relationship timeline in her cover story for TIME's 2023 Person of the Year.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as h---," the "All Too Well" hitmaker expressed in reference to Kelce shooting his shot with Swift during a July 2023 episode of his "New Heights" podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.

"We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date," she quipped.