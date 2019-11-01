Kim Kardashian and her famous family always go big for every occasion, so it comes as no surprise that they pulled out all the stops when it came to their Halloween costumes this year! Kim showed off her first of many looks as Elle Woods from the movie Legally Blonde, while Kylie Jenner transformed herself into Ariel from The Little Mermaid. The Kardashian-Jenner grandkids also hit it out of the park. North West went as a red devil and Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter True was the cutest Oompa Loompa from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory that we’ve ever seen.