North West, 10, Gives Candid Review of Mom's Makeup Line: 'This Is Classic Kim Kardashian'
North West gave herself a makeover!
On Friday, January 26, the oldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West uploaded a hilariously candid video about her mother’s new Skkn by Kim makeup line.
“What my daughter does on my phone ha ha ha ha ha ha,” the mother-of-four captioned the TikTok video of the 10-year-old.
In the clip, North wore a vintage gray T-shirt and a hot pink satin bonnet as she started by claiming she was going to give an “honest” review of her mom’s products.
The youngster tested out the matte lipsticks, matte lip liners and an eyeshadow palette, as she gave her quippy commentary.
“This is a really nice black, the first one,” she said as she swatched the eyeshadows.
“They’re really neutral. I like it, like, to go out. Like, dinner. This is classic Kim. This is what she would wear all the time. Never like, too bright colors but neutral,” North added.
The preteen them put the black eyeshadow all over her eyes and even spread it over one eyebrow.
“It feels really nice. I’m not trying to do this good but you’ll get it,” she continued.
To complete her look, North added a brown lip liner and applied a nude lipstick.
As OK! previously reported, while Kim seems to happily allow North to use makeup now, in a recent interview she expressed regret for letting her use products as young as age 5.
The conversation started when the star discussed the Sephora tween phenomenon with the Bustle reporter. The recent craze has young girls spending tons of money on expensive skincare products and makeup at the store.
In response, Kim clarified she does not allow youngest daughter Chicago West, 6, to participate in this trend, saying, "My littlest one's too little and I don't let her."
"I look back and there's times when I remember I let my daughter wear a red lip once for Christmas. Would I do that now? Probably not," she said of North.
"At least with my oldest daughter, she just likes to dress her friends up and do makeup looks, whether it's like Pikachu or the Grinch," Kim explained. "I don't think she’s there yet to where she is going into Sephora and trying on stuff."
"We were at Saks in the makeup department the other night and she tested something but put a heart on her face with it. I'm like, 'I don't think that's really why you use eyeliner,'" she added.
However, Kim admitted she doesn’t see the harm in letting her kids dabble in cosmetics while at home with supervision.
"You know what, they are always trying to use everything that I have in my drawers. I think it's a fun game for them," Kim said. "It’s art for them to try to do makeup, which is so fun for me to watch. It's like they want to play with their friends and do it, and then they want to just wash it right off. I'm down for the artistry. I think it's fun when they're trying it all and expressing themselves."