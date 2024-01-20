Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Have Awkward Interaction at Son Saint's Basketball Game Almost 3 Years After Split
Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West awkwardly ran into each other as they both supported son Saint at his basketball game on Friday, January 19.
The pair — who finalized their divorce in November 2022 after splitting in February 2021 — have not been photographed together recently amid their rocky relationship.
The reality TV star and the rapper appeared to be cordial with one another as daughter Chicago, 6, stood between her parents.
The Skims founder kept it casual while wearing a cropped white tank top, black sweatpants, a black baseball cap and holding an oversized hoodie for the sporting event.
As OK! previously reported, tensions between the two have seemingly increased since West married wife Bianca Censori in December 2022.
On January 6, the father-of-four seemingly dissed Kardashian when wishing his new lover a happy birthday on Instagram.
“Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad fun iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me,” he penned alongside a snap of the 29-year-old’s face.
One portion of the message stuck out for many fans, who voiced their opinions in the comments section.
“Not him saying ‘our children,’” one person penned, while another added, “’Our children’ is crazyyyy🤣.”
“Imagine Kim posted ‘our children’ with another guy tho,” a third user noted, while another came to the mother-of-four’s defense, saying, “’Our children’? I don’t like that on behalf of Kim 😭😅🧍🏻♀️.”
“'Our children’ you mean your children smh,” another person wrote, as one more user asked, “Our kids? Is he confused?”
Additionally, West has been harassed by fans for marrying a Kim look-a-like after posting a series of photos of Censori in skimpy outfits.
"No pants this year," West penned on one upload of Censori with nothing but a fur pelt over her chest and a black thong.
"Dropped sumn?" the musician said on another picture of his spouse, as she wore a small black corset and only straps covering her chest area.
"Waittt that’s NOT Kim???” one person said in shock, while another person added, "She looks too much like Kim. I can't."
Page Six reported on Kardashian and West's run-in.