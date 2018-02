The 21-year old looked fantastic in an oversized grey sweater and little else while at City Acres Market.

The besties took a break from Fashion Week to get food, though still managed to be ever so fashionable.

Hailey was rocking a pair of the coveted 500 Yeezy 500 Blush sneakers during the run,pairing her look off with blue jeans and a brown leather jacket.





According to reports, According to reports, Kendall is currently dating Blake Griffin , who was recently traded to the Detroit Pistons.

Kendall seems unbothered by the move, so let's see if we see her in Michigan!