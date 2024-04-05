Kendall Jenner Trolled for Flying Commercial in Lavish Gucci Campaign: 'False Advertising'

“They’ve been testing the water with group outings and other small get-togethers,” an insider said of Jenner and the 27-year-old NBA star, whom she dated from 2020 until 2022.

"Kendall and Devin have their issues like everyone else,” the source explained. “But they both want to try and make it work this time."

The update comes after the cover girl's headline-making romance with the rapper, 30, met its demise in December 2023. "Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately, and things have slowly started to fizzle out between them," an insider explained of the stars.