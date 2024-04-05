Kendall Jenner Trolled for Flying Commercial in Lavish Gucci Campaign: 'False Advertising'
Kendall Jenner is getting roasted online for her new Gucci campaign.
On Thursday, April 4, the luxury fashion brand released an advertisement where the supermodel, 28, could be seen running through the airport before catching a commercial flight. However, social media users didn't find the scenario very believable.
"Kendall's first time inside an airport be like," one person jokingly wrote below the video shared to Instagram of Jenner running to her plane with the latest neon green Gucci bag in hand.
"Kendall has never set foot inside of an actual airport terminal 😂 false advertising😂," a second person chimed in.
"Yeah ok KJ in a real airport and not a private jet🤭🤣🤣 so unreal," a third user added.
"This is hilarious because we all know she would never lower herself to commercial flights with ‘normal’ people 😂," a fourth noted.
Regardless of how Jenner travels, she may be flying more frequently to see alleged rekindled flame Devin Booker. As OK! previously reported, the former couple has been giving their love another try after The Kardashians star ended her relationship with Bad Bunny.
“They’ve been testing the water with group outings and other small get-togethers,” an insider said of Jenner and the 27-year-old NBA star, whom she dated from 2020 until 2022.
"Kendall and Devin have their issues like everyone else,” the source explained. “But they both want to try and make it work this time."
The update comes after the cover girl's headline-making romance with the rapper, 30, met its demise in December 2023. "Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately, and things have slowly started to fizzle out between them," an insider explained of the stars.
"They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go," the source spilled.
"They have crazy busy schedules and know they're still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down," the insider explained. "Kendall's family still thinks highly of him. They just want her to be with whoever makes her happy, treats her with love and respect, and someone that understands and can handle the attention that comes along with dating her with poise and grace."
Friends of Jenner were not shocked by the split. "It’s very up and down — and extremely unhealthy," an insider claimed of their romance pre-breakup. "When they're together, they party like crazy and act so in love, but then, like clockwork, there's drama because he won't commit."