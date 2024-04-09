Devin Booker Responds to Wild Rumors That He Got a Toupee: 'Y'all Got Me Messed Up'
Devin Booker is making it clear he's not wearing a wig.
After fans began to speculate about the NBA star, 27, possibly being the man getting a toupee in a viral video, Booker got online to make it clear all of the hair on his head is his own.
"Yall got me messed up lol," the athlete wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, above the clip in question, where an anonymous male, who seemed to resemble Booker although he had his face mostly covered, went from being bald to having curls.
Earlier this week, the internet went wild about whether the Phoenix Suns star needed some help growing hair. "Side profile kinda looks like Devin Booker," one person penned below the video.
"Tell me this ain’t Devin Booker," a second user added.
"Booker is looking sharp!" another chimed in jokingly.
While the basketball player cleared up rumors about his looks, he may have to start answering to what's been going on in his love life. As OK! previously reported, Booker has been spending time with his ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner after her split from Bad Bunny.
“They’ve been testing the water with group outings and other small get-togethers,” an insider spilled of the former couple, who dated from 2020 until 2022.
"Kendall and Devin have their issues like everyone else,” the source claimed of the former flames. “But they both want to try and make it work this time.”
When the supermodel, 28, and Booker officially split in November 2022, the two blamed their hectic lives for not being on the same page. "Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," an insider said at the time. "They [still] have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“She's always been focused on her career and her friends, but lately her priorities have shifted, and she's made space for Devin," a source said of Jenner opening up her life for the shooting guard, who she briefly split with before their 2022 break up. “She is really into him. She’s always had love for him, even when they were separated, but she is more into him now than ever."
"Their work, travel schedules and balancing their professional lives with their personal lives can get overwhelming at times," the insider noted. "But their love for one another draws them back to each other."