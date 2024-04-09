Devin Booker Responds to Wild Rumors That He Got a Toupee: 'Y'all Got Me Messed Up'

“They’ve been testing the water with group outings and other small get-togethers,” an insider spilled of the former couple, who dated from 2020 until 2022.

"Kendall and Devin have their issues like everyone else,” the source claimed of the former flames. “But they both want to try and make it work this time.”

When the supermodel, 28, and Booker officially split in November 2022, the two blamed their hectic lives for not being on the same page. "Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," an insider said at the time. "They [still] have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best."