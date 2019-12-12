Photo credit: Shutterstock

“I will start by saying they are all amazing parents, they really are. I’d sayis number one, he is so good to his daughter [] and then I mean that’s so hard they’re all amazing,” Kendall said when asked to rank her siblings’ parenting style from best to worst. “Then it would be like, Kylie... Kourtney.” After receiving a gasp from the audience, Kendall reiterated that they’re all amazing.