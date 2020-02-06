trending in NEWS

Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she thinks her late father Robert Kardashian Sr. has been reincarnated as her son Psalm West. The reality star explained that multiple people have told her that they think Psalm is Robert, and she noted that her youngest child and her dad look alike and have many of the same traits.

