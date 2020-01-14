trending in NEWS

Kim Kardashian showed off her bikini body on Instagram on Tuesday, January 14, just two months after revealing that she had gained 18 pounds in the past year. The KKW Beauty founder declared in November 2019 that she was going back on a strict diet and exercise routine to lose the extra weight, and she appears to have accomplished her goal.

