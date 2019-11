Photo credit: INSTARImages

On November 13, it was revealed that the trio is also skipping Christmas with the royal family this year, and will spend it in California. “Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland. This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.