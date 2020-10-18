When Kris Jenner shocked fans with her announcement last month that Keeping Up With the Kardashians was ending, she didn’t explain why she decided to pull the plug on the blockbuster reality show after 20 seasons.

Now, an insider tells OK! that Jenner, 64, is gearing up for a big TV interview in which she’ll reveal the real reason she’s calling it quits. “Ironically, it’s because there’s too much drama going on with her family,” the insider says. “She wants to see her children happy again.”

Daughter Kim Kardashian — whose marriage to Kanye West appears to be hanging by a thread — is foremost on Jenner’s mind. “Kim’s fighting to keep it together for the sake of the kids,” the insider explains, “and she needs to prioritize that.”

Jenner wants her other girls to focus on their relationships as well. Now that Khloé Kardashian is back together with Tristan Thompson, “she’d love to see them have another child,” says the insider, adding that Jenner is even hoping Kourtney and Scott Disick reconcile as well. “She’s rooting for them.”

As for Jenner herself, “she’s in a good place,” adds the insider, who says the matriarch has made peace with ex Caitlyn Jenner, despite being dissed by the Olympian in her juicy 2017 tell-all. Jenner’s six-year romance with businessman Corey Gamble is also going well.

In fact, “she’s finally ready to make it official,” the insider says. “She’s excited about the future. The show’s been a great ride, but it’s time to move on.”

However, amid Jenner’s well-being and her efforts at moving on from the show, she has been accused of sexual harassment, racial and gender discrimination and wrongful termination by a former employee, who is identified as Marc McWilliams in court documents.

The documents, obtained by PEOPLE, claim that Jenner “embarked on a pattern of conduct involving non-consensual physical contact with [McWilliams] of an inappropriate and sexual nature.”

Kourtney — Jenner’s eldest daughter — is also listed as a defendant in the suit. David Shield Security, the private security company McWilliams worked for, is also being sued in the case.

However, Jenner’s attorney, Marty Singer, denied McWilliams’ claims made against her.

“Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian vehemently deny the completely false claims made by former security guard Marc McWilliams,” Singer told PEOPLE.

“His absurd allegations are clearly fabricated and are contrary to easily confirmed facts. Kris never acted inappropriately toward him. The security company stopped assigning McWilliams to work there after the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car on the job,” the statement continued. “McWilliams never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until contriving this ludicrous claim a year ago.”