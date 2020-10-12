Vanessa Bryant congratulated the Lakers after their championship win against the Miami Heat on Sunday, October 11.
The widow of Lakers NBA legend Kobe Byrant posted an old photo of Kobe and Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka on her Instagram story. “Congratulations Uncle P! Congratulations @Lakers Kobe was right RP ‘stay the course- block out the noise’ – @kobebryant,” she wrote. “Wish Kobe and Gianna were here to see this.”
The Lakers were crowned the 2020 NBA champions after defeating the Heat in a 106-93 victory at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla., over the weekend. Led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the team won in game six of their best-of-seven series, making this win the franchises’ 17th championship. The win was the first in ten years since the team was crowned the champions over the Boston Celtics in 2010.
The Los Angeles Lakers dedicated the season to the fallen legend after he and 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant died in a tragic plane crash along with seven other victims on January 26. Kobe made his debut on the team in 1996 after being drafted straight from high school. Wearing numbers 8 and 24, Kobe spent the rest of his 20-year career representing the Lakers, leading them to five championship wins.
