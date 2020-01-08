trending in NEWS

Kylie Jenner has donated a whopping $1 million to relief efforts in Australia, as the deadly brushfires continue to rage on and threaten countless people and animals. Sister Kim Kardashian recently clapped back after a fan accused their famous family of posting about the crisis but not lending their support financially. Kylie also received a lot of backlash on Tuesday, January 7 for posting a photo of herself wearing mink fur slippers. Fans labeled her a hypocrite for wearing fur while simultaneously expressing her devastation over the plight of animals in Australia.

 

 

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation