Kylie Jenner has donated a whopping $1 million to relief efforts in Australia, as the deadly brushfires continue to rage on and threaten countless people and animals. Sister Kim Kardashian recently clapped back after a fan accused their famous family of posting about the crisis but not lending their support financially. Kylie also received a lot of backlash on Tuesday, January 7 for posting a photo of herself wearing mink fur slippers. Fans labeled her a hypocrite for wearing fur while simultaneously expressing her devastation over the plight of animals in Australia.
Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated. In my bio I’ve added links to support the fire fighters, organisations and charities who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time. Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations. It really does make a difference, so dig deep! Love ya.
my lil baby lowkey a flexerrrr
