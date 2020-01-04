trending in BABIES
Kylie Jenner revealed the theme and date for daughter Stormi‘s upcoming 2nd birthday party on Instagram on Friday, January 3. The LipKit mogul shared a picture of her notes from her meeting with celeb event planner Mindy Weiss. “Stormiworld 2,” was listed as the event and February 1, 2020 was listed as the date.
we took our baby on an adventure yesterday 🤠🦋💛💛 ugh i love this little girl so much. not only do i think she‘s the cutest thing in the world.. she’s got the sweetest, smartest, most special little soul 💛💛 p.s. the pat on the back at the end of the video gets me every time 😫
