trending in BABIES

Kylie Jenner revealed the theme and date for daughter Stormi‘s upcoming 2nd birthday party on Instagram on Friday, January 3. The LipKit mogul shared a picture of her notes from her meeting with celeb event planner Mindy Weiss. “Stormiworld 2,” was listed as the event and February 1, 2020 was listed as the date.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation