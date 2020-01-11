trending in NEWS

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share an adorable new photo of daughter Stormi on Friday, January 10, and several of her followers accused her of always dressing her little girl “like a boy.” Stormi donned designer jeans, a graffiti t-shirt, and pricey BAPE sneakers in the snapshot, which got more more than two million “likes” and counting from fans.

