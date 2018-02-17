Très Harsh, Dad!
Lionel Richie Thinks Daughter’s Relationship With Scott Disick Is ‘Just A Phase’
The 19-year-old and the father-of-three went public with their romance in September.
Lionel Richie does not think his daughter Sofia Richie’s relationship with Scott Disick has much of a future. The “Hello” singer told News Corp that the 19-year-old is simply living her best teenage life — thinking she knows it while trying to find herself.
