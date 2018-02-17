NEWS
Très Harsh, Dad!

Lionel Richie Thinks Daughter’s Relationship With Scott Disick Is ‘Just A Phase’

February 17, 2018 17:20PM

The 19-year-old and the father-of-three went public with their romance in September.

Lionel Richie does not think his daughter Sofia Richie’s relationship with Scott Disick has much of a future. The “Hello” singer told News Corp that the 19-year-old is simply living her best teenage life — thinking she knows it while trying to find herself.

Lionel Richie Thinks Daughter’s Relationship With Scott Disick Is ‘Just A Phase’

“It’s just a phase and I’m going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise,” Lionel said of his daughter’s relationship with the 34-year-old father-of-three.
The doting dad also said he understands his daughter’s rebellious teenage spirit because he too was 19 at one time.
“Now I know what my parents meant when I came through the door with my Afro and my girlfriend and said 'Dad, I’m in love,' " he recalled. “My daughter is getting me back for my Afro days!” He then joked, “She’s 19. When you’re 19 you know everything.”
When news first broke about Scott and Sofia’s romance back in September 2017, Lionel did not mince words when he told Us Weekly that he has “been in shock” about his daughter’s new boyfriend.
“I'm the dad, come on,” added the singer. “I’m scared to death, are you kidding me?”
