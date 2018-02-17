Lionel Richie Thinks Daughter’s Relationship With Scott Disick Is ‘Just A Phase’

“It’s just a phase and I’m going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise,” Lionel said of his daughter’s relationship with the 34-year-old father-of-three

The doting dad also said he understands his daughter’s rebellious teenage spirit because he too was 19 at one time.

“Now I know what my parents meant when I came through the door with my Afro and my girlfriend and said 'Dad, I’m in love,' " he recalled. “My daughter is getting me back for my Afro days!” He then joked, “She’s 19. When you’re 19 you know everything.”

“I'm the dad, come on,” added the singer. “I’m scared to death, are you kidding me?”