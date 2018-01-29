Maria Menounos Proves She’s Stronger Than Ever As She Hosts The WWE Women's Royal Rumble

Maria rocked the Royal Rumble stage in this fierce black and gold ensemble. She paired skintight black leather sweatpants with a short sleeve black hoodie, gold top, and gold peep-toe heels.

Keven Underago, whom she finally wed in The former E! News host kept her hair in a half bun updo and sported gold hoop earrings. She also showed off her stunning engagement ring from, whom she finally wed in a televised ceremony on New Years Eve

Maria is a former wrestler herself. In 2009, she began as a host for Monday Night RAW and made her ring debut in a six-diva tag team clash. She and Kelly Kelly beat Eve Torres and Beth Phoenix at WresleMania in 2012.

Maria had been working non-stop when she discovered she had a brain tumor early last year, just months after her mother had been diagnosed with brain cancer. Maria has said that the tumor is the “best thing that ever happened” to her because it slowed her down.

“It stopped me in my tracks and I’ve reevaluated everything in my life and I’ve never been happier in my life,” she told Ryan Seacrest while guest co-hosting Live with Regis & Kelly. “From pain comes good if you look at things the right way.”