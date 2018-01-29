NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

maria menounos hosts wwe womens royal rumble pics pp View Gallery
Stunning Photos

Maria Menounos Proves She’s Stronger Than Ever As She Hosts The WWE Women's Royal Rumble

January 29, 2018 14:36PM

The former E! New anchor had a brain tumor removed just eight months ago.

Maria Menounos is back and stronger than ever after undergoing life-saving surgery to remove a golf ball-sized tumor from her brain just eight months ago. The former E! News host returned to her wrestling roots when she hosted the WWE’s first ever Women’s Royal Rumble on Sunday, where she looked better than ever. Click through to see the stunning pics!

Maria Menounos Proves She’s Stronger Than Ever As She Hosts The WWE Women's Royal Rumble

Back to intro
1/6
Maria rocked the Royal Rumble stage in this fierce black and gold ensemble. She paired skintight black leather sweatpants with a short sleeve black hoodie, gold top, and gold peep-toe heels.
The former E! News host kept her hair in a half bun updo and sported gold hoop earrings. She also showed off her stunning engagement ring from Keven Underago, whom she finally wed in a televised ceremony on New Years Eve.
Maria is a former wrestler herself. In 2009, she began as a host for Monday Night RAW and made her ring debut in a six-diva tag team clash. She and Kelly Kelly beat Eve Torres and Beth Phoenix at WresleMania in 2012.
Maria had been working non-stop when she discovered she had a brain tumor early last year, just months after her mother had been diagnosed with brain cancer. Maria has said that the tumor is the “best thing that ever happened” to her because it slowed her down.
“It stopped me in my tracks and I’ve reevaluated everything in my life and I’ve never been happier in my life,” she told Ryan Seacrest while guest co-hosting Live with Regis & Kelly.From pain comes good if you look at things the right way.”
What do you think of Maria’s return to the spotlight? Sound off in the comments below!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS
'WAGS: Atlanta' Star Brandi Rhodes Shares How To Travel In Style
STYLE