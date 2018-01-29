Stunning Photos
Maria Menounos Proves She’s Stronger Than Ever As She Hosts The WWE Women's Royal Rumble
The former E! New anchor had a brain tumor removed just eight months ago.
Maria Menounos is back and stronger than ever after undergoing life-saving surgery to remove a golf ball-sized tumor from her brain just eight months ago. The former E! News host returned to her wrestling roots when she hosted the WWE’s first ever Women’s Royal Rumble on Sunday, where she looked better than ever. Click through to see the stunning pics!
