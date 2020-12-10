The mother of a Tennessee toddler, who went missing and was ultimately discovered dead, could become the youngest woman to ever be sentenced to death in the U.S. if she is convicted of murdering her 1-year-old daughter, Evelyn Mae Boswell.

Megan Boswell, 18, stands accused of two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated child abuse, one count of aggravated child neglect, one count of tampering with evidence, 12 counts of false reporting, one count of abuse of a corpse and one count of failure to report a death under suspicious or unusual circumstances.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for little Evelyn in February, even though the toddler hadn’t been seen for months. The little girl’s remains were found buried beneath a shed on Megan’s father’s property in March.

Her body had been dumped in a hole alongside a pile of clothing and toys. It is the same property that Megan had been living on with her father and his new wife until November, when she moved around the same time the toddler had last been seen alive.

It is unclear where the mother and daughter were living after they moved or if Evelyn ever left the property.

The little girl’s death has been a shock to the Tennessee community and to her family. Megan appeared to be a grieving mother while Evelyn was presumed missing, posting several photos of the happy baby on social media.

Scroll through to see chilling photos of 1-year-old Evelyn Mae Wood before her tragic murder.