The abrupt disappearance of Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey on November 27, followed by the discovery of her dead body stuffed into bushes on the side of a Texas road a day later, remains an unsolved mystery. However, her friends and family are continuing to speak up, convinced that something definitely amiss took place in her last days.

Sharkey’s body, although stripped naked, didn’t show any signs of outward trauma or injuries. Medical examiners haven’t ruled out foul play yet, but they are still working on determining her cause of death.

That said, as her loved ones wait for the results, they are firmly on the side of the fence that Sharkey had been murdered.

“She was a beautiful, fun, ray of light to be around, and I can’t understand it,” Stacey Robinault, Sharkey’s mother, told local news station KHOU-11. “I think that’s why it’s so surreal for the family, because we can’t grasp on why harm would be done to her.” AMERICAN MURDER STORY: 11 TRUE CRIME SCANDALS THAT SHOCKED THE NATION It’s possible Sharkey could have been depressed or not in her right mind, due to alleged conflict with her husband, Tom, as well as moving away from a locale and lifestyle she enjoyed very much. A good friend, Lauren Norling-Martin, told the outlet that Sharkey and her husband had spent four months living in Colorado before moving to Houston. “I know she absolutely loved it, and just being with her friends and exploring were her favorite things in the entire world,” she noted. However, “Without a doubt in my mind, foul play was involved, and this was a murder,” Norling-Martin said. Tom Sharkey himself has firmly stated that, although his wife was under a lot of stress, their marriage was fine. He says he’s full cooperating with authorities to help figure out what happened. “I don’t need to set the record straight. I’ll let it play out the way it is. I know what my life was with my wife,” he asserted. REMEMBERING ALEXIS SHARKEY: 6 OF HER BEST INSTAGRAM MOMENTS Yet another friend, Chealsea Turnbow, told PEOPLE she is convinced the situation is fishy: “A naked female in her 20s, found in the bushes…It’s definitely foul play. This is something straight out of a horror film.”

In the meantime, Sharkey’s near and dear continue to agonize as the mystery is slowly investigated.

“We’re just trapped in the waiting,” Robinault expressed to local news. “I talk to the detectives every day, and they assure me that they are working along, and they are reviewing and talking to people, so I know that they’re working along. To me, five days feels like eternity. And to them, I’m sure they’re just getting rolling.”