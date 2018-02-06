COUPLES
Total Transformation

Miley Cyrus Quits Smoking For A Healthy Lifestyle With Liam Hemsworth!

February 6, 2018 14:55PM by

The ex Disney star has 'never been happier with her body,' a source dishes.

by

Miley Cyrus used to be known for her wacky outfits and crazy stunts but the singer has recently made a complete transformation from her old self. She’s quit all drugs, bought an entire new closet, and has a total new attitude. Now, an insider revealed that the reason for the transformation was all because of Liam Hemsworth! Click through our gallery for the details.

Miley Cyrus Quits Smoking For A Healthy Lifestyle With Liam Hemsworth!

Miley used to be known for being pretty crazy — some examples include swinging naked on a wrecking ball for her music video, grinding on Robin Thicke during her infamous VMA performance, and even doing a whole concert completely naked!
But the singer has recently made a huge transformation from her old self — she’s quit all drugs, bought an entire new closet, and has a complete change in attitude.
And now, we've found the reason for the major lifestyle change is none other than the ex Disney star's beau — Liam Hemsworth.
"Miley's given up on the bad lifestyle, crazy diets and general insecurities and it's done wonders for her," an insider dished to The Heat. "She's healthier in mind and body, and everyone's noticed how different she is compared to a few years ago."
"She no longer feels she has to go out and shock everyone to shake off her child-star reputation," they continued.
"Miley says Liam helped her to embrace an outdoor and athletic lifestyle, and ditch her old toxic habits," the source added. "Now, she tries to make healthy life choices. Liam is into eating organic food, so it's something they do together."
One of the biggest changes the 25-year-old has made is that she's quit smoking marijuana and cigarettes! "Her smoking really took a toll on her lung capacity. Now she can go for two-hour hikes with Liam, no problem," the insider said. "The difference in her fitness levels is huge. She says she's never been happier with her body, she feels great."
