Nikki Bella recently confessed that she conceived with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev while they were staying at her sister Brie Bella‘s house. Nikki and Brie are both expecting babies due just two weeks apart, and Brie also got pregnant at the home she shares with husband Daniel Bryan.

