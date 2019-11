Photo credit: Cassie Instagram

Malika, 36, and Cassie, 33, are both expecting their first child. The "Me & U" singer announced she was pregnant in June, less than a year after her split from longtime boyfriend. "Can’t wait to meet our baby girl. Love You Always & Forever," Cassie captioned a photo of herself and her then-boyfriend Alex Fine . Her personal trainer beau took to his own account to gush about the news. "I promise you that I will do every single thing in my power to support you and help you. I promise that you will never be alone. I promise that you will be loved beyond expectation and we will show our children how to be in a healthy relationship. I promise to always come home with a great attitude and give our children and you undivided attention," he lovingly wrote.