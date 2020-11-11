While there’s no bun in the oven just yet, Clare Crawley is sure ready to start cooking with fiancé Dale Moss. After a speedy engagement and meeting each other’s families, Crawley and Moss now have their eyes set on welcoming a child.

“Babies are definitely on the agenda!” the 39-year-old told PEOPLE. “Everything since the show has been reaffirming of why I chose Dale.

COLTON, ALI & MORE! BACHELOR OR BACHELORETTES WHO *ALMOST* QUIT THE SHOW

“He’s even better off camera, in person, one on one at home,” she added. “Dale is the yin to my yang. And this is the happiest I’ve ever been.” While the couple has yet to find their permanent home together, Moss and Crawley are house hunting in Crawley’s hometown of Sacramento, Calif. — where she can be closer to her mother, who is living with dementia.

“With my mom being sick, it’s important for me to be here and Dale understands and respects that,” the hairstylist explained. “He told me, wherever we are, that’s home. So for now, that’s what we’ll do.”

Moss and the oldest Bachelorette lead left season 16 after Moss, 32, popped the question two weeks into filming. Despite critics who say the loved-up couple moved too quickly, the athlete turned model and his fiancé aren’t fazed by the haters. “For me personally, there is no explanation needed,” Moss said.

5 FACTS ABOUT TAYSHIA ADAMS, THE BACHELOR NATION FAVE WHO’S TAKING OVER THIS SEASON

“I’ve never been afraid of commitment,” he noted. “And when I met Clare, I knew I was all in. She lights a fire in me that I was missing for so long.”

Crawley added: “It may be fast for some people, and that’s okay. But for us, it’s working.” The former lead also noted she wasn’t looking for an engagement by the end of her season. “Dale could have not proposed and I would still be with him and love him as much as I do now,” Crawley dished. “We could go to the courthouse tomorrow and get married or it could be next week or next year. There’s no rush. But we definitely talk about it all the time.”

Crawley and Moss previously joined the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast on Friday, November 6, to discuss their future plans together. “What I love about Dale is that nothing scares him,” Crawley began to explain. “I talk about babies all the time and he’s like, ‘Yeah, that’s what I want.’ I’ll remind him of things all the time, you know, ‘I’m not getting any younger!’ I’ll say things like that, and he’s like, ‘You think I don’t know this? Yeah, let’s do this.'”

ABUSE, DIVORCE & NASTY FEUDS: ‘THE BACHELOR’ CREATOR MIKE FLEISS’ SECRETS & SCANDALS EXPOSED

“As long as we’re together, for me that’s all that matters,” the former NFL player said, adding that he’s looking forward to having “so many babies” with his soon-to-be wife. “We’re building a life. We’re building a foundation.”

Moss and Crawley joined Chris Harrison for a sit-down interview on the Tuesday, November 10, episode during which the host asked: “What is next for you guys? Moving in together? Wedding? What’s up?”

Without hesitation, Crawley screamed: “Babies!”

6 BACHELOR & BACHELORETTECONTESTANTS WHO DIDN’T NEED TV TO FIND ETERNAL LOVE

While Moss seems equally as excited for their future together, he also wants to take things one step at a time. When Crawley’s fiancé seemingly tried to divert the conversation away from baby talk, Harrison didn’t let the former contestant off the hook so easily. “Dale, you just skipped right over that,” Harrison pointed out while laughing. “Are we having babies first, or are we getting married first?”

“We’re going to get married first,” Dale said as Clare gushed, “Whatever happens! We’re just excited to start our lives together and to get to know each other more and more.”

Bachelor Nation will still get to see a glimpse into the couple’s romance amid Tayshia Adams‘ time as the new Bachelorette lead.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.