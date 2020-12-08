Who run the world? Girls. Real Housewives of Orange County stars Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Tamra Judge are the epitome of #friendgoals.

Windham-Burke came out as a lesbian earlier this month in a heartfelt message with LGBTQ+ organization GLAAD. “I’m still getting used to it … I knew I was attracted to women,” the reality star said. “I got married very young and I never thought about it. So, to be 42… I’m just now starting to feel like I’m becoming the woman I was supposed to be.”

“So, for me to be living completely authentically and say, ‘I’m a lesbian. That was who I have always been.’ This isn’t something that is new cause that I think is what a lot of people will think. ‘Oh, suddenly you’re one.’ No, I’ve always known it,” Windham-Burke added.

After her courageous decision to share her truth, Windham-Burke received a lot of praise but also some hate, which comes with the territory of being famous.

One person she can always count on is her costar Judge, who always has her back. Over the weekend, Windham-Burke commented on Instagram that Judge has supported her during this time.

“Tamara [sic] has been the only person from RHOC that has been there for me, she knew I was sober and kept it to herself, she knew we were struggling with our daughters mental health issues and listened, she got me through a day that was so hard I was physically shaking,” she wrote.

From their infamous make out session at Shannon Beador’s birthday party, to ladies who lunch, the RHOC alumna’s bond has gotten strong and strong over the years.

