Spilling the tea! Gina Kirschenheiter shared how she really feels about her Real Housewives of Orange County costar Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s modern marriage to Sean Burke.

She told Us Weekly that she doesn’t “really care” about what Windham-Burke has to say about her relationship with Travis Mullen. The pair moved in together in February after six months together, which was eight months after she ended her relationship with ex-husband Matt Kirschenheiter.

Instead, Kirschenheiter feels her fellow castmate should focus on her own love life. “I think right now, honestly, [I] think Braunwyn and her family are in crisis,” she said. “And I’m not going to put much stock into anything she said, and I feel for her family and you know, [but] I’m not trying to make things worse for them.”

Windham-Burke and her husband live in separate houses, and she is dating someone else while the pair remain married.

“I’m not a judgmental person, you know what I mean?” Kirschenheiter said. “So, if it works for them [then fine].”

The blonde beauty understands that “it’s easier” to avoid getting divorced, so can see why they are legally together even if they date other people.

“If he’s OK with that — I think it might get a little sticky if he met someone new, that person would like to marry him. I don’t know if that would survive the modern marriage,” Kirschenheiter explained. “But if it works for them now, I mean, it’s less paperwork, it’s less money out of your pocket. It’s less of a headache and it’s, you know, it’s less messy for the whole family.”

Windham-Burke opened up about her sexuality to Us Weekly earlier this month.

“We are very honest in our communication. There are just some things that I have discovered about myself that I wanna explore a little more and he’s very supportive,” she said. “He understands and, you know, I am living a very authentic life right now and I’ve never given myself permission to do that.”

“I’m 42 and there are just parts of me that … I pushed down and now I’m allowing myself to live authentically,” the mom of seven said.

However, her RHOC costar is not super comfortable with her honest confessions, as Windham-Burke has had “threesomes” and “has this apartment for sex essentially.” Kirschenheiter admitted that she’s more reserved since having dealt with a divorce and an affair.

“I think it’s cool that she’s coming out and saying she’s gay and I know that must be really hard for her, but she told us from the very beginning that she preferred to sleep with women … it’s not a big deal to me,” Kirschenheiter said.

While she is happy that Windham-Burke is comfortable in her skin, Kirschenheiter has an “issue” with her “value system about women.”

“The first day I met Braunwyn, she told me I bring nothing to the show,” Kirschenheiter recalled. “To say ‘my only requirement to sleep with you is that you’re hot’ to me that’s not good.”