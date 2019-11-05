Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice paid a visit to the Italian Consulate in New York City ahead of her trip to Italy to visit husband Joe Giudice on Tuesday, November 5. The reality star and her four daughters are headed overseas this week to see Joe for the first time since his release from prison. Joe relocated to the country after he was released from ICE custody following his deportation appeal denial. Joe and Teresa have been waiting to make a final decision on whether or not to divorce until they see each other in person.