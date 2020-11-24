Charmed alum Rose McGowan has been spending the last few months in Mexico while she heals from a broken wrist, which she says she sustained from the 2020 election.

“Reading U.S. election results while on the stairs = bone break,” the activist captioned a photo of herself in the hospital via Instagram on November 5. “It cost $250 in Mexico for my emergency room visit, compared to a likely 10k hospital bill in California for the same accident. USA is not the land of the free, it’s the land of the overcharged. #bigpharma #usa🇺🇸 #mexico 🇲🇽 OUCH.”

THIRST TRAP QUEEN! SEE SOFIA RICHIE‘S STRIPPED-DOWN SNAPS SINCE SCOTT DISICK SPLIT

The outspoken actress has been enjoying her time south of the border with her boyfriend, Ivan, 41.

“Mi amor Perlita (little Pearl.),” she captioned her latest Instagram post. “I am very lucky to have found a quiet spot to heal. Thank you to the goddesses for letting me live long enough to enjoy living. Viva Mexico.”

SLAY, QUEEN! 5 SEXY SNAPS OF ‘DWTS’ WINNER KAITLYN BRISTOWE

The Scream star, 47, spent the day at the beach with her handsome new man and her little pooch, Pearl.

Scroll through the gallery below to see McGowan rock an arm cast while at the beach.