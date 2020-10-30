Keeping to herself! Kourtney Kardashian wouldn’t rush to reveal her relationship with baby daddy Scott Disick if the two were to ever get back together.

“If they were to start dating again, Kourtney would most likely be very private about it,” a source told Us Weekly. “It’s a constant topic amongst her family and she denies there are romantic feelings there, so there’s just no way she would admit it.”

The Poosh founder, 41, and the Flip It Like Disick star, 37 — who share children Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5 — began dating in 2005 before calling it quits in 2015. Since their separation, the co-parents have remained extremely close over the years.

While the KUWTK star won’t rush into a relationship with Disick, he “would 100 percent get together with her” again. “She’s the one who has the control and just says they are friends and a family, but nothing romantic,” the source dished.

Two years after the famous couple broke up, Disick began dating 22-year-old Sofia Richie. However, Disick and Richie’s almost three-year relationship fizzled out in May after Disick went to rehab amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While the on-again, off-again couple tried to make it work in August, the father of three was more focused on his children. “He struggled balancing his family life while in a relationship with the young model,” a source told PEOPLE.

With Richie out of the picture, Disick and Kardashian appear to be closer than ever. Their close-knit relationship was even credited as one of the reasons his relationship with the blonde beauty ended. “Tension between Kourtney and Sofia got weird toward the end of Sofia and Scott’s relationship,” a source previously told Us Weekly. “Sofia was getting mad that Scott was spending so much time with Kourtney.”

Since then, the former flames have exchanged flirty banter via social media, leading to people wondering if they were giving their love story another shot. Their most recent post together comes after celebrating sister Kim Kardashian‘s birthday. The SKIMS founder surprised her close inner circle with a trip to a private island for a week to celebrate her 40th trip around the sun.

Kardashian and Disick looked quite content on their getaway retreat as the mother of three posted a selfie of the two riding bikes by the ocean. “selfie selfie,” Kardashian captioned the snap on Wednesday, October 28.

Months prior, the duo took a family trip to Wyoming with their kids. “Kourtney and Scott’s friends and family wouldn’t be surprised if one day they got back together,” the source noted. “All their friends think their relationship is so weird and think they must hook up.” While Kardashian and Disick may never reunite romantically, the former lovebirds “will always have a playful relationship with each other and love for each other,” another source explained.

“They’ve got all these kids together,” Caitlyn Jenner previously told Entertainment Tonight of his eldest daughter’s relationship. “I think always it’s the best for the kids to have a mother and a father that’s right there all the time. I don’t know if that’s ever gonna work out.”

As for Disick’s ex, “Sofia doesn’t care about Kourtney and Scott’s relationship at this point,” the first source said. “She’s a pretty confident girl … She knows she’s young and sought after.”