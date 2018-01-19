NEWS
Daddy Day

Scott Disick Takes A Break From His Hot Romance With Sofia Richie To Take His Kids Out For Ice Cream

January 19, 2018

The couple just returned from a romantic getaway in Mexico.

by

Scott Disick took some time away from his hot romance with Sofia Richie to take his kids out for ice cream on Thursday. Scott, who just returned from a steamy Mexican getaway with the model, was snapped having a daddy day with Mason, 8, and Penelope, 5. Click through our gallery to see the photos.

Scott Disick Takes A Break From His Hot Romance With Sofia Richie To Take His Kids Out For Ice Cream

Scott, Mason and Penelope enjoyed dinner at King's Fish House before heading to Menchie's for some frozen yogurt.
The reality star kept it casual in green jeans and a black sweatshirt.
The kids excitedly picked out their toppings for their ice cream.
Scott just returned from a romantic getaway with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie.
The couple vacationed in Mexico, where they were snapped getting super steamy on a yacht.
The 19-year-old and her beau were seen doing various activities together during the trip, including jet skiing, sliding down a giant blowup slide, and even showering each other off.
