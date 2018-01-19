Daddy Day
Scott Disick Takes A Break From His Hot Romance With Sofia Richie To Take His Kids Out For Ice Cream
The couple just returned from a romantic getaway in Mexico.
Scott Disick took some time away from his hot romance with Sofia Richie to take his kids out for ice cream on Thursday. Scott, who just returned from a steamy Mexican getaway with the model, was snapped having a daddy day with Mason, 8, and Penelope, 5. Click through our gallery to see the photos.
Scott Disick Takes A Break From His Hot Romance With Sofia Richie To Take His Kids Out For Ice Cream
1 of 7
2 of 7
3 of 7
4 of 7
5 of 7
6 of 7
7 of 7
1/7
Sound off in the comments below!