Reza Farahan’s husband Adam Neely changed his mind about having kids! On the February 9 episode of Shahs of Sunset, Reza’s husband admitted he didn’t want kids after the couple was on the brink of divorce in 2018.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Reza Farahan’s husband Adam Neely changed his mind about having kids! On the February 9 episode of Shahs of Sunset, Reza’s husband admitted he didn’t want kids after the couple was on the brink of divorce in 2018.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!